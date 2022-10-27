Erika Jayne Details Kathy Hilton Allegedly Calling DJ An ‘Old F**king F**’ On RHOBH Reunion Finale!

More details have emerged about Kathy Hilton allegedly using a homophobic slur.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you’ll know that it’s pretty much been an all out war between some of the ladies — Kathy’s alleged Aspen meltdown, then later calling Lisa Rinna the “biggest bully in Hollywood,” before threatening to leave the show completely if Lisa and Erika Jayne returned… Well now, Erika is taking things a step further by alleging Paris Hilton’s mom used some pretty homophobic language…

As we reported earlier this week, the 51-year-old claimed Hilton used an unspecified slur during the cast’s infamous Colorado trip, but Bravo found no hard proof. Cameras were not there for the incident OR Kathy’s alleged verbal breakdown to Lisa. However, the final part of the RHOBH reunion aired Wednesday night, and Erika gave tons of details. During the highly contentious special, she recalled hearing the 63-year-old matriarch call a DJ an “old f**king f**” during a night out at a club, explaining:

“I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset. I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She says, ‘The DJ’s an old f**king f**,’ and walked off.”

All the drama apparently went down at the Caribou Club, where Kathy admitted in response to Erika’s allegations that she was indeed “frustrated” that night because the manager was “way too busy” to accept song requests — a tidbit viewers heard about on the show — but vehemently denied the foul language accusations. The 63-year-old noted:

“I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster that you tried to…”

However, before she could even finish, Erika chimed back in, cutting her off, claiming, “Those are your words. That’s what you said to me,” to which Kathy responded, “Never, ever,” while shaking her head. She then added, “Nobody else heard that,” prompting Erika to respond:

“No, you said it to me directly.”

The Crazy singer added:

“Anybody that knows me knows I don’t talk like that. And anybody that knows me knows I’m not lying.”

Kathy then rebutted, asking, “Oh, really? I have a little more credibility than you,” noting her “sterling reputation.”

Host Andy Cohen then jumped in, reminding them this was all just “a case of she-said, she-said,” again because the incident wasn’t filmed. Kyle Richards then jumped in to support her big sis Kathy, explaining she “never heard that word said.”

Erika had previously taken to her Instagram story earlier Wednesday morning to write:

“I was there. It happened. What the ‘audience’ chooses to believe is beyond my control. I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen.”

This all comes months after Kathy was accused of a similar occurrence back in March, allegedly calling co-star Sutton Stracke’s employee Joshua Roberts a homophobic slur off-camera — a rumor the star has yet to address.

Not to jump to any conclusions, but if multiple people have alleged similar incidents, then maybe Kathy isn’t being so honest after all… Again, there was a lot the Hilton socialite was accused of that night, which she has vehemently denied in a previous episode. What are YOUR thoughts on everything, Perezcious readers? Do you think she would use that sort of language? Let us know in the comments (below).

