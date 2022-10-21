Kathy Hilton Reveals She’ll Only Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills If ‘Bullies’ Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Are Gone

Kathy Hilton is not too keen on returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — not if castmates Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are there, that is.

As has been made crystal clear over the past few weeks, Kathy and Lisa are not major fans of one another. As we’ve previously reported, Lisa claimed Kathy had a meltdown on an Aspen trip which showed how she really felt about “certain things and people and blood,” before Kathy returned fire, calling her “the biggest bully in Hollywood” during a RHOBH reunion. Things have been explosive, to say the least. But now, Kathy is making another bold claim…

During an interview with TMZ published Friday, she explained:

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not, because I feel they are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

Lisa had previously alleged on the show that Kathy came for Crystal Kung-Minkoff and Sutton Stracke, calling them “pieces of s**t” that “f**king should be fired” from the show. She then claimed Kathy had a “black heart,” further increasing tensions, prompting Kathy to make her “bully” remarks. Whoa.

As for Erika, she notably stood by Lisa’s side through all of the drama. In the new TMZ interview, Kathy explained:

“Those two are desperate for a storyline and they’ll throw anybody under the bus.”

She later questioned, “How low can you go?” adding:

“I had people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls. And you know what? If people are really worried about me, why wouldn’t they call Kyle [Richards], my husband [Rick Hilton], production when Lisa said that I had a ‘break’? But she decides to call the media, the press, her little go-to people and Erika. Why is she calling Erika in the middle of me scaring her so much?”

She continued:

“I said a few weeks ago ‘You watch — they’re all going to start turning on each other,’ and that started happening yesterday.”

As for her ultimatum regarding returning to the show only if the “bullies” are gone, she noted:

“A couple [of the girls] speak up, but most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall — they’re afraid of those two bullies because they’re capable of anything.”

See her full TMZ interview (below):

Many fans have sided with Kathy throughout the fallout, with her receiving loud cheers during her appearance at BravoCon 2022, as opposed to the boos Lisa got. Crazy stuff! What are YOUR thoughts on all of it? Are you #TeamKathy or #TeamLisa? Let us know in the comments (below)!

