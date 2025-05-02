Lisa Vanderpump Shades The HELL Outta Scheana Shay!

Lisa Vanderpump is throwing shade at Scheana Shay!

Scheana was once a loyal employee of LVP, but now that she no longer appears on Vanderpump Rules? There’s bad blood! It seems to stem from the news Scheana will share some juicy secrets about her former boss in her upcoming memoir My Good Side — and the RHOBH alum is less than thrilled about it! When asked about the hints from Kristen Doute about the “tea” in the memoir on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, Lisa said:

“About me? Oh, good lord. Well, that is probably just to sell the book, because she doesn’t have anything else to say.”

Damn!

Lisa then responded to a dig the Good as Gold singer made on the Two T’s With a Pod podcast last month, in which she said the SUR owner only “calls when she needs something.” Lisa hit back:

“I have heard she said something nasty that I only call her when I need something. True that. I have 600 people that work for me. I think the last time I needed her is when I invited her to my house for [my grandson] Teddy’s birthday. So that is the last time I called her.”

And we bet that is the very last time Lisa will ever call Scheana now, depending on what she says in the book! Reactions to the shade, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Bravo/YouTube]