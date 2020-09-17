Actress Elizabeth Gillies Marries 47-Year-Old Composer She Met While Working On Victorious… When She Was A Teen

Elizabeth Gillies is a happily married woman! But we also have some questions about this whole thing, too!

The 27-year-old Dynasty actress wed producer and composer Michael Corcoran back in August in a very small ceremony at a rustic New Jersey farmhouse. Ideal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tiny wedding (Gillies says their total party had ten people and three dogs) was recounted in this month’s issue of Vogue, where the actress shared a series of pics from the event and recalled the sweet, unforgettable moment.

The wedding tale is a feel-good story; originally set for this past April, it quickly became apparent the virus was going to prevent the couple from having a “normal” wedding with guests traveling in from all over the country. Gillies remembered their initial cancellation, saying:

“It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait. It really focused everything down to what matters in life. A big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic didn’t make any sense.”

No kidding!

Fast forward a few months of quarantine and the couple eventually decided to try an August wedding with very, very few guests. Gillies’ father got ordained, too, so he could walk her down the aisle and perform the ceremony. Awwww! In the end, it was “everything that it needed to be,” as the actress’ now-husband recalled. Gillies added more perspective to the marriage, concluding:

“As painful as it is to push off something that you’ve spent so much time planning and looking forward to, I do believe it’s the right—and only—decision. I’m very happy with the way ours turned out. I don’t think I would’ve had it any other way. At the end of the day, it’s about you and the person you love. The rest doesn’t matter.”

That’s 100% the right attitude!!! But can we get clarification on just one little thing…?!?!

So Gillies, 27, is officially hitched to a man 20 years her senior. A little unusual, but it happens all the time, so no biggie. Now, Vogue reports the pair had been “dating for six years when they decided it was ultimately time to get married,” which would put Gillies somewhere around 20 years old when they took the plunge! Ok… definitely a little more sketchy, but again, totally legal.

The issue here comes even before that, and Gillies readily admits it! In fact, the FIRST TWO SENTENCES of the Vogue write-up give it away as the writer revealed the couple met “years ago — but it took a while before they started dating. Liz herself even added:

“I always had a crush on him. But I played it cool.”

Well, it “took a while before they started dating” because they met on the set of Victorious, where a (very underage, possibly 16 or 17-years old) Gillies played infamous hater Jade West for 57 episodes from 2010 through 2013. According to IMDb, Corcoran is listed as a composer and producer for 52 episodes of the very same show. Hmmm…

And we aren’t the only ones who noticed!!!

Just take in some of these fan reactions (below):

just found out that Liz Gillies married a man 20 years older than her who she met when she was 17 doing Victorious pic.twitter.com/8MdAIlmSfw — an xo (@mileytanked) September 16, 2020

liz gillies got married today….to a man 20 years older then her…… who was a producer on the set of victorious…….that met her when she was 17 or younger pic.twitter.com/Fk9O2VNA5R — ???? (@yslblink) September 16, 2020

Liz Gillies was 15 when she met her husband who was 36 YEARS OLD AT THE TIME?!?! Uh, police?!? pic.twitter.com/WsEZ90VI58 — Alexa ???? (@Alexa_PlayOk) September 17, 2020

Um, yeah…

Still, others had plenty more to say about it, with more users reacting like this:

“Good to know I’m not the only one side eyeing the timeline” “i’m not trying to hate on her, i love her and what she does but this is a little bit weird” “Idc what anyone says, it’s f**king predatory and he groomed her” “It would’ve been one thing if she was 18, but no… she was still a child when they first met. Big f**king yikes”

“Big f**king yikes,” indeed!!!

Look, we’re not trying to hate on love — we all know the world desperately needs more of it — but, like, come on. Isn’t this a little bit strange and/or maybe concerning when you really look at the timeline and context??? There’s no way they didn’t initially meet when she was underage, and that alone makes this at least a weird situation.

What do U think about all of this, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about Gillies’ relationship and marriage here with your take down in the comments…

And see pics from their intimate celebrations (below):

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/YouTube]