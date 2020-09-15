Pink Gets Candid About ‘Wonderful’ But ‘Terrifying’ Marriage To Carey Hart

Pink is getting honest about her marriage to Carey Hart!

On Monday, the Just Give Me A Reason singer reflected on their journey so far as a couple via Instagram, and got real AF about her “favorite sweet little dirtball.” As you’ll recall, the pair tied the knot in 2006 and briefly separated in 2008. Thankfully they got it together and were able to reunite; otherwise they wouldn’t have 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 3-year-old son Jameson Moon.

So what does Alecia credit with keeping her roller coaster marriage on the rails? Mostly therapy.

In the new IG post, the 41-year-old began:

“My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.

Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage.

It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter.

It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.

It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing.”

Preach it, momma!!

The Grammy Award winner concluded her post (below) with a note about how therapy has been beneficial for them:

“They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy.

But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it.

All of it.

Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck”

Aww!!

We’ll definitely raise our glass to this marriage!!

Back in June, the momma-of-two attested to the powers of counseling, speaking with relationship counselor Vanessa Inn about the realities of maintaining a successful marriage via Instagram Live, saying:

“I got a lot of s**t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn]. So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

Hey, whatever works for you, works for us!! Get whatever help you need, y’all! Like Pink says, relationships are hard — even the good ones!

