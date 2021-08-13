Cardi B Takes A Seat On Her Penis-Shaped Throne For Lizzo Collab Rumors!

Okay, goddesses!

It’s finally Friday and we’ve got Lizzo and Cardi B gifting us normal folk with the debut of their first single together, Rumors! While the Truth Hurts singer has been teasing the collab for a while now, we honestly didn’t know what to expect for the sound and visuals, which dropped on Thursday night! Did we anticipate seeing a baby bumpin’ Cardi reading fake news on her penis-shaped throne? Or a nod to the ’90s animated classic Hercules? (Millennials know what we’re talking about there.)

The music video was a surprise in every way, with both artists confirming “all the rumors are true, yeah!” Try NOT having that stuck in your head after listening (below):

And don’t even get us started on all the gilded fashion!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are U feeling the track as your new summer anthem? Sound off with all your thoughts (below)!

