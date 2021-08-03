Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo's Funny Phony 'Pregnancy' Rumor With Pride -- This Is TOO Cute!

This is seriously the most enjoyable pregnancy news that hasn’t happened… yet. (And we say “yet” because, hey, anything could happen, right?!)

Like a lot of us, Lizzo has long been obsessed with hunky Chris Evans, even going so far as to flirt with him across social media channels a few times over the past year.

Well, things have taken a turn for the best over the last week, and we’re here to document it ALL for you! If we play our cards right, we just might get another celeb baby out of this, too! LOLz!

Last week, the Truth Hurts singer posted a TikTok video in which she jokes about starting a “rumor” that she’s now pregnant with the Captain America star’s baby!

She explained to her fans:

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America.”

LOLz! Oh, is that so?!

As you can see (below), the Minnesota native had some fun with talking herself into a “pregnancy” with the hunky movie superstar:

Too funny!

But it gets better!

On Sunday, the Captain America: The First Avenger star responded to Lizzo’s baby “rumor” with a highlarious take on the whole stiuation!

Popping into Lizzo’s Twitter DMs, the 40-year-old Boston native wrote:

“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.”

Awww! That’s so perfect — nice job, Chris!

And the fact that Chris played along with the good-hearted little social media “prank” clearly meant a LOT to Lizzo, who FLIPPED OUT and responded ALL IN CAPS when telling her fans and TikTok followers that she’d heard from her “baby daddy”!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! ???????????????? ♬ original sound – lizzo

Ahhhh! So funny!

And, well, what are you gonna name her baby, Perezcious readers?? Lizzo clearly wants to know! Got any suggestions for the flutist-turned-pop superstar??

These two seriously take things so lightly on Twitter and TikTok — which is the point! Good for them for having fun and always making us laugh with their “baby” blabber!

Of course, something tells us Lizzo isn’t entirely joking around and maybe she has a little itty-bitty crush on Chris, too?! F**k it, let’s hope so, she’s got good taste! Get it, girl! LOLz!

What do U make of this “pregnancy” craziness, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Avalon]