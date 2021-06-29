Cardi B Shares Stunning Maternity Photos Featuring Mini-Me Kulture & Offset!

Wow!

While we were still freaking out over Cardi B’s pregnancy announcement on Sunday, the rapper released new photos showing off her baby bump! And the whole fam joined in on the fun making for some truly beautiful portraits!

Taking to Instagram Monday, the 28-year-old uploaded a gorgeous maternity pic in a post dedicated to her hubby Offset! In the pic (below), the Migos member cradles his wife’s baby bump while kissing her neck. Cardi affectionately wrote:

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes”

In another equally amazing snapshot, Kulture, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, makes an appearance with her hand placed on momma’s belly! She’s totally a mini-me in an almost identical outfit, too! Reflecting on what life will soon look like as a family of four, the New Yorker also mused:

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny . But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will ”

Aww!!! We cannot wait to watch the kiddos grow up side-by-side!

And how incredible to see the WAP performer’s photoshoot so soon after her surprising reveal at the BET Awards! ICYMI, the Hustlers star stunned viewers by taking the stage in a glitzy bodysuit highlighting her baby bump! Before the show, the proud dad even hinted at the announcement, telling ET of the performance:

“The most electrifying show on Earth. The Migos are going to break the stage.”

Calling his love a “boss,” the musician added:

“We’re coming with everything, diamonds hitting.”

They certainly did! Sounds like things couldn’t be going better in this household these days — and while it’s about to get a bit busier, we have a feeling the creatives will fall into a new rhythm quickly.

As the dad to Jordan, 11, Kalea, 6, and Kody, 6, whom he fathered in previous relationships, and little Kulture, Offset’s definitely prepared to welcome a new little one to the fam!

Ch-ch-check out the last of the maternity pics (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Which photo is your favorite? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Cardi B/Instagram]