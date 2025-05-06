Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Lizzo Opts For A Black & White Stunner On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Lizzo met gala red carpet 2025

Lizzo understood the assignment!

The theme of 2025’s Met Gala is, of course, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. And boy, did the Good As Hell singer get tailored up AND decide to rock some elegant black (and white) on the event’s red carpet on Monday night — with platinum blonde hair to boot!

Ch-ch-check out the corset, cape, and the rest of the tailored ensemble for yourself (below):

Honestly, it’s giving a little bit of Cruella de Vil in addition to being on theme!

Reactions, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 18:47pm PDT

Share This