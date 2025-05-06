Lizzo Opts For A Black & White Stunner On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Lizzo understood the assignment!

The theme of 2025’s Met Gala is, of course, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. And boy, did the Good As Hell singer get tailored up AND decide to rock some elegant black (and white) on the event’s red carpet on Monday night — with platinum blonde hair to boot!

Ch-ch-check out the corset, cape, and the rest of the tailored ensemble for yourself (below):

At the #MetGala, Lizzo wears a black and white gown pic.twitter.com/fzwDYqSQpg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2025

Lizzo flaunts her slimmed-down figure in a #MetGala look that perfectly hugs all her curves! ???? More pics here ????: https://t.co/l2SAfKGE9D#MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/5lPgaTwSyS — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 6, 2025

Honestly, it’s giving a little bit of Cruella de Vil in addition to being on theme!

Reactions, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]