Louis Tomlinson Slams Social Media 'Conspiracy' Theories About His Love Life & Family

Louis Tomlinson is getting real about the “hurtful” comments he sees online.

The former One Direction member took to X (Twitter) on Monday to open up about social media. It’s never easy being in the spotlight online, with everyone throwing all kinds of nonsense at you. But lately it’s gotten worse. He began:

“The last few months have made it impossible to be on here.”

So sad… He can’t even connect with his beloved fans because of all the drama. The 33-year-old went on to go into detail about some of the things he’s been seeing:

“All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see!”

Wrapping up, he extended some love to his supporters who aren’t making him crazy:

“Thank you to everyone who always has my back!”

See the post (below):

The last few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It's just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back!

In case you’re not aware of the recent drama surrounding the Miss You singer, his relationship has been a big part of online chatter. He’s been linked to Love Island star Zara McDermott since earlier this year. Just a couple days ago she was spotted singing along at his concert in Zurich. We haven’t seen any theories about their relationship, but we have definitely seen a lot of Directioners HATING on her since they got together! That includes saying she was making racist or body shaming comments, that she was attacking Louis’ fans, that kind of thing. A lot of them seem to really DETEST her. And only some of it is because of fans shipping him with bandmates like Harry Styles instead…

That would be bad enough, but the idea of his son, Freddie, whom he shares with his ex Briana Jungwirth being pulled into the conversation surrounding his love life? Just awful! Leave kids out of it!

It’s sad his mom is being dragged into this, too. Johannah Deakin passed away in 2016, and it’s been an absolutely brutal loss for the whole Tomlinson crew. Not to mention his sister, Félicité, also passed just three years later in 2019. And then, of course, Liam Payne‘s death. Heartbreaking. He’s been through way too much to let the internet get him down. We’re glad he’s prioritizing his mental health and speaking out about these things! And stepping away from X!

In the replies, his fans seem happy he’s doing this, too. Many voiced their support to him:

“We love you, Louis! We will always be on your side.” “We’re deeply sorry that this keeps happening to you and to the people you love, Louis. Please take all the time and space you need away from this chaos, you’ll always have our support and understanding, no matter what.” “We will always support you in everything, we know that it is impossible to ignore all these bad things that should not even exist, but we are here for whatever you need! Count on us.” “Real fans will always be here to support you and your career, we love you”

We’re wishing Louis the best. Reactions, Precious readers?

