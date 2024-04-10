Louis Tomlinson Is Tired Of Fighting The Harry Styles Conspiracy Theories!

Louis Tomlinson is so over all the Harry Styles rumors!

If you were ever a fan of One Direction, you probably know all about the legend of Larry Stylinson — the name given to the secret relationship fans believed to have existed between the two singers. It’s been a huge part of fandom ever since the boy band was first put together on the X Factor. Even in 2024 — with both men having been in other relationships for years and Louis even having a son — some Directioners just can’t let their suspicions it go!

The Bigger Than Me singer has previously shut down rumors that he and Harry were ever involved, but even with 1D on an indefinite hiatus for nearly a decade now, shipping has continued. The 32-year-old is finally admitting his true feelings on the situation as well, and he dished to Brazilian news outlet G1 at this point, he’s resigned to his fate as a perpetual figure in a neverending conspiracy theory! What started as a ship became reality for these people, and they’re just too far gone. He said on Monday:

“What’s tough is, I realized this some years ago — there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is.”

He went on to say it “does irritate him” — but it is what it is, despite his denials over the years:

“It does irritate me a little bit, you know? But it is just kind of [the] nature of the job, I suppose. There are times where it gets a little bit… at times it gets far too personal within that whole space. I’ve got my son Freddie [who is] the most important person in my life. Occasionally it kind of broaches some stuff that is really unfair. So it kind of just is this thing that exists now.”

Wrapping up his thoughts, he summed it all up by saying there’s nothing he can really do about it — so… you know… oh well??

“There’s nothing I can do about it, there’s nothing I can say about it to stop people making up what they want to make up. So be it!”

Damn! Fourteen years since the beginning of his musical journey, and he still feels like he’s fighting a losing battle.

What do U think about Louis’ reaction, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]