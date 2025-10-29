Got A Tip?

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Star Masika Kalysha’s Estranged Husband Killed In Horrible Highway Collision

Tragedy has struck Masika Kalysha.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department responded to a gnarly collision that occurred on the West Interstate Highway 10 in Texas involving Masika’s estranged husband Jamar Champ. The PD reported:

“A silver BMW was traveling the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lanes, on the freeway at the above address and struck a silver Tesla Cybertruck head on. The impact caused the BMW to catch fire and the Tesla to strike a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.”

JFC, how horrible!

The truck driver “was not injured,” according to the report. Unfortunately, the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. Jamar was driving the Cybertruck. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Tragically, he didn’t make it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamar Champ (@achampacademy)

How utterly devastating.

The marriage may not have worked out, but they were family. Together, Jamar and Masika share 3-year-old daughter Amari. He also became the stepfather of Masika’s 9-year-old child Khari, whom she shares with rapper Fetty Wap, when her married her in 2021. The pair went on to split in 2023.

In the wake of the tragedy, Masika has taken to Instagram and X (Twitter) to reveal she’s “in shambles” and that it’s the worst news of her life:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha)

Our hearts are with the family as they process this loss. Rest in peace, Jamar.

[Images via Jamar Champ/Instagram & VH1/YouTube]

Oct 29, 2025 13:30pm PDT

