Love Is Blind Alum Kyle Is Engaged -- As Co-Star Natalie BLASTS Him For Using Deepti Romance For 'Clout'!!

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams has found love out of the pods!

The season 2 alum took to Instagram on Monday to reveal his romantic proposal to his girlfriend Tania Deleanos! In the clip, he can be seen wearing a suit as he popped the question in an elegant room full of candles and rose petals. Tania, dressed in a stunning black gown, excitedly accepted the proposal and the duo celebrated with family and danced along to a Mariachi band.

Interestingly, he noticeably did NOT use his mother’s engagement ring, as he did on the reality series. Instead, he credited Plum Diamonds for the massive sparkler on his future bride’s finger!

Ch-ch-check out scenes from the proposal (below)!

Cute!

Unfortunately, the timing of this engagement reveal couldn’t be worse! Just as Kyle was updating the world on his love life, his ex and co-star were rehashing one of his most public relationships!

On Monday’s episode of Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee‘s podcast Out of the Pods, they briefly spoke about Kyle and Deepti’s whirlwind fling. If you don’t recall, they were both on Love is Blind together. Initially, Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley, but they called things off in Mexico when she couldn’t get over Kyle’s atheist beliefs. Kyle then went on to confess his feelings for Deepti — who was in a s**tty relationship with villain Shake Chatterjee! In After the Altar, the pair’s will-they/won’t-they friendship played out for all to see and they sparked tons of romance rumors IRL! The spin-off series ended with Kyle asking Deepti to be his girlfriend, but by the time the show aired, they had already called it quits in September 2022 and he had started his relationship with Tania. Complicated!

On the podcast, Deepti kept things pretty positive when she thought back on their romp, saying:

“There was a lot of amazing moments for me. It was the chapter I needed for sure. I knew he had to be in my life for a reason.”

Natalie, on the other hand, was way more critical — and maybe for good reason! She argued:

“You see things so positively. I think after everything Kyle has done to you, I have such a grudge against him. We spoke about this in another interview outside of this podcast about how he truly just used you for clout. I think that you were very genuine on your end… I don’t think he was very genuine.”

Seems like maybe she hit the nail on the head because her co-host responded:

“Yeah, there probably was some incentive to be around me or with me. But it sucks because there were so many moments that we spent together alone and he didn’t have to do any of that. Yeah, I totally agree. It’s not black and white, there’s a lot of gray area there.”

OOF!

Guess it’s a good thing they’re done! Deepti deserves someone who wants to be with her for her, not fame! Hear the women discuss more about all things Love Is Blind (below)!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

