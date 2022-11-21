Love Is Blind Alum Kyle Abrams Moved On FAST From Deepti Vempati! He's Had A New GF How Long?!

Kyle Abrams is moving on!

The Chicago resident was one of the fan favorites of the second season of Netflix‘s hit reality series Love Is Blind — just not the luckiest. At first he tried to make things work with Shaina Hurley, but that engagement never really came together after the pair met up following the pods. So, Kyle later pursued a secondary connection he had made previously with co-star Deepti Vempati.

As LIB fans will recall, Deepti initially picked Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee in the pods while Kyle was with Shaina. Shake’s whole Love Is Blind situation was a complete s**t show, though. (TBH, that’s putting it mildly.) So, Deepti jettisoned him in favor of her clear chemistry with Kyle after the show aired!

For a while, everyone thought this might be happily ever after for Kyle and Deepti. Fans fell in love with both of them during their LIB run, so the circuitous post-show connection seemed fated! And at first, it was all going great… But in September, they announced they’d decided to go their separate ways. The split sent shockwaves through fans’ hearts.

But almost exactly two months later Kyle is proving it wasn’t that devastating for him. He’s already moved on with a new girlfriend!

Over the weekend, the former reality TV star posted a highlight reel of his new relationship with a woman named Tania Leanos. The clip, which Abrams shared on Instagram, is playful and fun. He didn’t opt to say much about it in the caption, simply tagging Leanos in the loving post while also dropping a black heart emoji:

It’s unclear how long they’ve been together, but that’s an awful lot of locations for them to take pics and videos together already…

Tania showcased a video showing highlights of her time with Kyle, too. The financial consultant changed out some of the clips and pics compared to his set, showing some different dates and meaningful moments, but the vibe is very much the same. You can see it (below):

Wow!

Everybody was really rooting for Kyle and Deepti, so when they announced their split a couple months ago, it was a shocker. But we’re hoping Abrams has found happiness with Leanos here. They look like a great match!

As for Deepti, she’s doing her best to move on, too. As Perezcious readers will recall, at the time of her split from Kyle back in September, the LIB alum wrote on IG:

“Kyle and I are now walking different paths and are no longer together. We couldn’t share these memories over the past year so sharing them now. Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

Days later, Vempati told ET about how she and Kyle were actually “walking different paths” prior to splitting up:

“We just realized that we are walking different paths and we want different things out of life and to allow ourselves to grow and to become better people, we just knew we had to take that road alone. Our experience was great, but we just realized that we’re better as friends.”

And now those paths are only moving further apart. And he’s not walking his alone…

