Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Honors Late Mom With New Tattoo Amid Fan Concerns

Shayne Jansen is back on social media… this time with a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Karen Jansen!

The Love Is Blind alum posted a new snap on his Instagram Story on Wednesday of a large new tattoo he got inked on his forearm. Without needing a caption, it was clear the piece had a very special meaning to him since it included his late mom’s initials, “KMJ,” surrounded by several roses. Take a look:

So sweet!

As Perezcious readers know, the Perfect Match star tragically lost his momma in October. At the time, he wrote a heartbreaking message wishing his “best friend” farewell.

In the last few weeks, many Netflix reality fans have raised concerns over Shayne’s well-being after he was seen acting erratically on an IG Live and accused of drug use. He took a brief social media hiatus and returned over the weekend, seemingly in better spirits since he posted a shirtless snap. We hope this tattoo helps him continue to mourn and honor his momma as he grieves this tremendous loss.

[Image via Shayne Janse/Instagram]