Love Is Blind Stars Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Welcome Their First Child!

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s baby is here!

On Monday, the beloved Love Is Blind couple announced that they welcomed their first child, a son named Ezra William Hamilton, on October 1. They shared the happy news on Instagram, posting several pictures and videos of their bundle of joy at the hospital and at home. The caption read:

“To God be the GLORY! Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st ,a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time. After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow… healing, resting, and soaking up all the love.”

We’re glad both mom and baby are OK! See the announcement (below):

Aww!!!

Speaking to People, Lauren and Cameron continued to gush about their newborn. With baby Ezra in their lives now, the new momma said he made their years-long journey to parenthood, in which they struggled with infertility and underwent multiple rounds of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), “worth it”:

“He’s been such a blessing already. Having [him] has made the long journey worth it.”

Cameron agreed, adding that the whole thing “still feels surreal” to him:

“It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive. That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.”

Congratulations to Lauren and Cameron! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

