Love Is Blind Alum Taylor Rue Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: ‘Devastated And Heartbroken’

Love Is Blind alum Taylor Rue shared some heartbreaking news with fans this week.

The 26-year-old reality star, who starred in Season 5 of the Netflix show, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she and her boyfriend Cameron Shelton suffered a miscarriage recently. Oh, no…

Along with a video of the “first appointment where we got to see our baby that made us parents,” she wrote in the caption:

“We couldn’t wait to share the news of our pregnancy with everyone ,but now we are sharing very different news. I pray and feel for any family that goes through this. It went from ‘mom, there’s a heartbeat’ to ‘ there is no heartbeat’ within weeks. Cam and I are devastated and heartbroken. Only time will heal the pain we feel. We know that God’s plan is so much greater than ours and that baby S is in heaven looking down on us. Baby S will forever be in our hearts”

So, so sad. See the post (below):

In the comments sections, several of her fellow Love Is Blind alums offered their support and condolences. Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski wrote:

“Sending you lots of love and prayers.”

Nancy Rodriguez said:

“Praying for you and your family”

Shaina Hurley expressed:

“I am so so sorry. This must be so hard but know God is so near especially to the broken hearted. Praying for you sweet girl.”

Amy Tiffany also added:

“I am so so sorry beautiful – we’re sending you both so much love and prayers”

Just awful and heartbreaking. We’re sending so much love and light to Taylor and Cameron as they continue to heal from this devastating situation.

[Image via Love Is Blind/Netflix, Taylor Rue/Instagram]