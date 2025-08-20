Love Island USA Star Andreina Posts Throwback BABY PHOTO To Hit Back At BBL Claims! WTF?

What the heck was Andreina Santos thinking here????

Since the 24-year-old television personality appeared on Season 7 of Love Island USA, she keeps getting comments about whether or not she had plastic surgery — specifically a BBL. You know, a Brazilian butt lift.

Andreina responded to the claims in a video to TikTok back on July 9, insisting her body is all “natural” for the most part. While she got a breast augmentation, she said “everything else” — including her waist and “booty” — is “real.”

However, fans don’t believe the influencer! They continue to call Andreina out for having a BBL, and she’s sick of it! So, in an attempt to prove to people that she never had one once and for all, she decided to post a throwback picture of herself to Instagram Stories this week… from when she was a baby! Wait, WHAT?!

Yes, she really posted a pic showing her butt in a diaper! The photo is of an actual infant sleeping on her tummy with her butt up in the air, along with the caption:

“…and they want to say I got a BBL!”

WTF! Andreina deleted the photo, but you can see part of it in one of the many posts critiquing the idea (below):

So much to say about this…

For starters, this really doesn’t prove anything. If anything, she just made things worse for herself! Wouldn’t it have been better to post a photo from a couple of years ago if you really wanted to respond to the BBL accusations? Like, hey this is me at 18, my butt was already like this? We mean, it wouldn’t make sense she’d have the same butt as an adult woman.

That would definitely more appropriate than — and we can’t stress this enough — posting a BABY BUTT PHOTO on the internet! Choosing this pic is so odd! Why would you want anyone to look at your infant self in that way? Not knowing there are so many weirdos online…

Many people took to social media to call out Andreina’s “weird” actions. In the comments of her most recent Instagram posts, they wrote:

“Posting a baby picture to prove you don’t have a bbl is weird. And I’m sorry say what you want but deleting the pictures calls for guilty conscience.” “what about the comments about the baby pic talkin bout bbl’s???? talk about it” “Girl I’m sorry but what you posted was really weird” “Girl that baby picture and caption was weird” “Girl why would you post that” “What you posted on your story to prove a point was actually next level sick.” “A baby pic? A highschool photo just wouldn’t work for you? Why did you think that was okay??”

See more reactions (below):

This move was not a good look…

At this time, Andriena has not responded to the backlash. Who knows if she will. But what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

