Love Island USA’s Huda Throws Major Shade At Cierra After Racial Scandal!

Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa doesn’t have anything nice to say about Cierra Ortega!

Huda made an emotional appearance on Thursday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up about her difficult upbringing and the drama that went down in the villa. During a round of rapid-fire questions, the mamacita made a very candid confession about what she thinks of her co-star, Cierra, who was removed from the series amid a racial slur scandal!

Host Alex Cooper wondered who Huda thought was the “fakest” out of all the Islanders. Huda didn’t hesitate to say Cierra! Literally, she didn’t have to think about it at all! Whoa! Unfortunately, she didn’t offer any clarification as to why she was making this pick… See:

Huda says Cierra was the fakest in the villa ???? #LoveIslandUSA #callherdaddy pic.twitter.com/bJglJTeMeO — Pop Culture Prince ???? (@popcultureprnc) July 17, 2025

Was this a dig at the racism scandal? Or did they have beef in the villa?? Hmm…

As Perezcious readers know, Cierra was booted off the show when resurfaced posts revealed she’d used a slur aimed at Asians. She apologized and insisted she’d learned from her mistake — but even her closest connection on the show, Nic Vansteenberghe, has been hesitant to reconnect with her! That’s not a great sign!

Watch Huda’s full chat with Alex (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

