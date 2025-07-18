Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Love Island USA’s Huda Throws Major Shade At Cierra After Racial Scandal! What Made Gwyneth Paltrow So 'Disgusted' That She Ended 'Toxic' Friendship With Madonna! BREAKING: Donald Trump Sent Jeffrey Epstein A Drawing Of A Naked Woman For His Birthday -- Their 'Wonderful Secret'! Selena Gomez Wedding Details Revealed! When! Where! What About Taylor Swift's Schedule?? Justin Bieber SLAMMED For Kissing Sexyy Red AGAIN To Promote New Album Amid Hailey Marriage Troubles! Elon Musk LOSES IT As Trump's FBI Claims They Have Zero Epstein Client Info -- And He's Right!! Kim Kardashian Shares Heartbreaking Post For 'Lifer' Friend Who Died Of Cancer: 'Our World Is Not The Same' Fans ROAST Always Sunny Star For Legally Changing Name! Friends Who Discovered Slain University Of Idaho Victims Speak Out For The First Time: 'Our Last Day Living As Kids'  Katy Perry Told Friends Orlando Bloom Romance Was Over MONTHS AGO!  The Thing About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce That Would Surprise You, Says Pal Ice Spice... Influencer Serena Kerrigan Found Out What Happens When Strangers Try To Give Taylor Swift Gifts

Love Island

Love Island USA’s Huda Throws Major Shade At Cierra After Racial Scandal!

Love Island USA’s Huda Throws Major Shade At Cierra After Racial Scandal!

Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa doesn’t have anything nice to say about Cierra Ortega!

Huda made an emotional appearance on Thursday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up about her difficult upbringing and the drama that went down in the villa. During a round of rapid-fire questions, the mamacita made a very candid confession about what she thinks of her co-star, Cierra, who was removed from the series amid a racial slur scandal!

Related: Jax Taylor Was ‘Forced To’ Leave The Valley ‘To Avoid Getting Fired’!

Host Alex Cooper wondered who Huda thought was the “fakest” out of all the Islanders. Huda didn’t hesitate to say Cierra! Literally, she didn’t have to think about it at all! Whoa! Unfortunately, she didn’t offer any clarification as to why she was making this pick… See:

Was this a dig at the racism scandal? Or did they have beef in the villa?? Hmm…

As Perezcious readers know, Cierra was booted off the show when resurfaced posts revealed she’d used a slur aimed at Asians. She apologized and insisted she’d learned from her mistake — but even her closest connection on the show, Nic Vansteenberghe, has been hesitant to reconnect with her! That’s not a great sign!

Watch Huda’s full chat with Alex (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Peacock]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 18, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This