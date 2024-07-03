Love & Marriage: Huntsville Star Keke Jabbar Dead At 42

KeKe Jabbar, who was best known for starring on the OWN reality show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has sadly passed away. She was 42.

Her death was announced during a YouTube livestream on Tuesday by blogger Marcella Speaks. She read a statement from the reality star’s family that said:

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love, and laughter. She’ll be sorely missed. At this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family.”

So heartbreaking!! See the announcement (below):

KeKe’s cousin and co-star LaTisha Scott also took to Instagram asking for “privacy” as the family mourns this loss. She wrote:

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!”

The cause of death is unknown at this time. But for several weeks, KeKe wasn’t active on social media. Her last posts were in May when she celebrated Memorial Day and her son Amaree’s high school graduation. See (below):

We send our condolences to the Jabbar and Scott family. So, so sad. Rest in peace, KeKe…

