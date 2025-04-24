Love On The Spectrum Stars 'Disgusted' By RFK Jr.'s Harmful Autism Generalizations & Misinformation

Love on the Spectrum stars are speaking out after Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s offensive comments and rampant misinformation spreading about autism.

RFK has long been promoting controversial conspiracy theories (ones repeatedly debunked in multiple countries) — and now as the Department of Health and Human Services secretary, he’s using his resources and platform to push his backward and disproven ideas. Right now, his focus is on getting to the bottom of what he calls an autism “epidemic” after the CDC determined more people have been diagnosed with autism than ever before. Experts say the rise in diagnoses does not mean there are more autistic people, just that we’re now diagnosing it more after broadening the diagnosis criteria. Decades ago often the most high support needs individuals got diagnosed, and now we’re diagnosing people all over the spectrum from high to moderate to low support needs. It makes sense for a logical thinker.

The anti-vaxxer claims this is due to environmental factors — like vaccines — and he’s pledged to have an answer by September by doing his own research and creating a registry (terrifying and how Eugenics begins) of all those diagnosed with autism. He’s doing this even though many experts have already debunked this vaccine theory. It’s problematic AF, and that’s not even the worst of it.

See, it’s not like RFK Jr. is the only person to ever talk about autism in a political setting. Experts have already been studying autism for years. In fact, autism research funding for the NIH was raised under the Biden administration, and recent studies have shown that genetics play a large role — possibly mixed with environmental triggers like air pollution, but not vaccines. But RFK Jr., who is not a doctor nor a scientist, seemingly just doesn’t care about that. Many feel he clearly has a confirmation bias problem.

Earlier this month, RFK sparked mass outrage when he held a press conference to talk about his plans — and spread more misinformation. He said:

“Autism destroys families, and more importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this. These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

So, so awful. While this may be true for some, it is not true for a ton of others! Many celebs and families living with autism have spoken out against the gross generalization — and now some stars of Netflix‘s Love on the Spectrum (a dating show about autistic young adults finding love) are slamming the vile comments!

First, star Dani Bowman appeared on Sunday’s NewsNation to call out the politician, noting she was “disgusted” by his remarks. She pointed out how wrong he was, saying:

“Autistic people have the same hopes, dreams and yes, the same awkward dating moments as anyone else. To generalize and say none of us can work, date or contribute to society, is completely false. I have a job. I do pay taxes. I’ve dated. I have a master’s degree.”

The animator is living a full life and she’s strongly against the idea that there’s anything “wrong” with her:

“Wanting to cure autism implies that our way of being is wrong and it isn’t. We don’t need to be fixed. We need to be supported. But the answer isn’t erasing autism, it’s building a more inclusive world for all of us.”

Fellow reality star James B. Jones also hit back at the “very offensive” claims in a TikTok, saying:

“I am now a 37-year-old grown adult. I drive, I have had my driver’s license since I was 17. I have a permanent, 40-hour-per-week job with benefits, which I have held steadily since 2017. I am responsible for all my own expenses.”

The New Englander also insisted his life has gotten better as people have become more accommodating to the neurodivergent community — rather than trying to “cure” them. He explained:

“Being in a special-education program helped me develop and grow into the person I am today and I am very grateful for that. If I did not have access to such education, who knows where I might be. I very likely would not be where I am today.”

While chatting with People on Thursday, he added that he graduated college with a 3.85 GPA and has a successful love life — even if he had to “work harder” at “developing and honing” social skills when he was younger. He said with pride:

“Look where I am now. I am a star of a major Netflix show. I have a huge relationship with a woman whom I love very much, who loves me very much, and everything’s going great for me in my life right now.”

He concluded with a message to the public — and one we wish RFK Jr. would take to heart! He shared:

“We need to be accepting of each other’s differences and understand that no two people ever have the same experience. … The fact that someone’s different from oneself is not necessarily a bad thing and does not necessarily make them a bad person. So we need to be patient and understanding of each other.”

BTW, The Valley‘s Brittany Cartwright, who recently revealed her son Cruz was diagnosed with autism and that she found hope in watching Love on the Spectrum, also shared her thoughts. On her podcast, When Reality Hits, last week, she reacted:

“But that is not everybody. That just kind of like rubbed me the wrong way a little bit. It kind of made me sad because it’s just such a public platform and misinformation is a big deal.”

It’s so frustrating. At a time when we should be more accepting of everyone for being uniquely who they are, our leaders continue to push for hate and division! Ugh. Good on all these stars for calling RFK out on his harmful remarks — and proving him wrong by living their best lives!

