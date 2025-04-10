Jax Taylor Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Son Cruz's Autism Diagnosis -- And How It's Given Him New Purpose In Life

Jax Taylor is opening up about his son Cruz‘s autism diagnosis.

Earlier this week, his ex-wife Brittany Cartwright revealed the exes’ 3-year-old son was diagnosed with autism six months ago after regressing on milestones, such as becoming mostly nonverbal. Now, Jax is sharing his own thoughts while speaking to Extra on Wednesday, expressing:

“We’ve known for a while… Brittany and I have been going back and forth on how we wanted to tell everybody. My little boy is amazing. He’s so beautiful. He’s so delicious. He’s such a smart individual, you know, but he’s obviously got some issues with autism.”

The bar owner is now committed to doing all he can for the autism community, he continued:

“I want to be affiliated with autism for the rest of my life. I want to be in charities. I want to be, whatever I can do to spread awareness, to help financially, physically, mentally, I want to be a part of it all. I feel like this is a sign from somebody that I need to be a part of this world, and I want to help out other parents. I want to meet other parents.”

Very nice that he wants to use his platform to help!

The Vanderpump Rules alum went on to reflect on the challenges he’s faced with this new diagnosis, sharing:

“It’s tough for parents, it really is, especially when you see other kids, you know, progressing a little bit further than your son and you’re like ‘Why? Why aren’t they understanding?’ It can be a little frustrating, but I know he’ll get there. He’s just taking a little longer. That’s okay.”

The proud father gushed:

“He’s doing great and, like I said, we are doing everything to make his life perfect, you know?”

Aw. We have no doubt about that. As Brittany told People, they’ve had the little boy in speech and occupational therapy for a while now and they also have a therapeutic companion who joins him at preschool to help with his social skills. Her main focus is on “early intervention” at this time, she said:

“I’m just trying to do everything I possibly can to help him live the happiest life ever.”

Sounds like Jax feels the same way — and his love for his little boy is undeniable. The 45-year-old went on to praise Cruz for being the sole reason he got through his addiction and mental health struggles over the past year, reflecting:

“It’s my kid. He is my sole force, my driving force to being here today. That little boy is my angel. I love him more than anything in the world, and, you know, when I was at my darkest moment, which was a lot, there was times I just didn’t want to be here. I didn’t want to be here. I wanted to throw in the towel and be like, ‘Nobody will care if I’m gone. I’ve literally destroyed a lot of relationships, friendships, I’ve destroyed my marriage. Who cares? Let’s just go. We’ll call it a day.’ You know what I’m saying? But then I thought, I’m like, ‘Listen, my son’s gonna grow up one day and he’s going to not have a father,’ and I just could not be that selfish… I would hurt more people, I think, than anything else, and I just really, really want my son grow up one day knowing that his dad had a problem and he fixed it and he rose above and he’s a good man now.”

Whoa. Very powerful.

Hear Jax get raw about this and more in the full interview (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Jax Taylor/Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]