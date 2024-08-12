Lucy Lawless Claims Former Co-Star Kevin Sorbo Made HORRIFIC OJ Simpson Comment In Now-Deleted Post!

Kevin Sorbo pissed off Lucy Lawless, and now Hercules is once again suffering the wrath of Xena.

Late last month, Donald Trump made headlines while desperately attempting to discredit Kamala Harris. We guess that doesn’t narrow it down enough… We’re talking about when he questioned whether or not she’s really Black while at the National Association of Black Journalists conference. He claimed to always have known her as Indian, and only recently she “wants to be known as Black.”

So wrong on so many levels… It should go without saying, but Kamala was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. A person can be more than one thing — like how Trump is a convicted fraudster AND an accused rapist.

Days later, Sorbo, who’s a longtime vocal Trump supporter, upped the ante AND controversy by taking to X (Twitter) to pick up where the former President left off. He posted:

“If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves.”

Jeez, dude… Who TF says that?!

TONS of angry social media users flooded his replies expressing condemn the tasteless post, including his former Hercules: The Legendary Journeys co-star.

In since-deleted posts, Lucy sarcastically defended him by recalling an absolutely HORRIFIC comment he allegedly made regarding the O.J. Simpson/Nicole Brown Simpson murder case. She wrote on Friday:

“In his defense, I personally witnessed a time when Kevin Sorbo stuck up for a black man against white people.”

Oh? She continued:

“The NZ summer, Feb 1995 when my character, #Xena was introduced into my husband’s show, Hercules the Legendary Journeys. We actors were sitting around and I bought up a news item. I said, ‘Guys, did you guys hear about that woman and her friend who were brutally murdered in LA? I think maybe the footballer did it!’”

Referring to Kevin as “Peanut,” she continued:

“And Peanut growled: ‘Hey! I knew Nicole and let me tell you… she was no picnic!’ BOOM.’”

WHOA?!?!

Lucy added:

“We were all gobsmacked. I said, ‘She didn’t deserve to be stabbed to death. He replied, ‘I’m just saying, She was a piece of work.’”

WTF! What an incredibly senseless and downright disgusting thing to say! You literally hear about a woman being murdered by her ex, and you think, good riddance, she was ‘no picnic’??

She added:

“It stuck in my mind because those Americanisms were unusual to us. But we knew what he meant. #DontGetMeStarted!”

In a post that’s still up on her page, she added afterward:

“Peanut: I don’t see people. I only see color.”

So horrible!

It’s unclear why she deleted the accusation, which was up all weekend. Maybe she felt like it was overkill for his career? Maybe he threatened legal action?? Either way, it’s out there now! And OOF! Xena still has that killer instinct, that’s for sure!

Reactions??

[Images via Hercules & Xena/YouTube & FayesVision & Guillermo Proano/WENN]