Kanye West Offers Up HORRIBLE Excuse For His Blatant Antisemitism! Really??

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kanye West is blaming it all on the booze.

On Wednesday, controversial right-wing pundit Candace Owens dropped a bombshell interview with the Vultures 2 rapper which was filmed all the way back in 2022 — and features some pretty jarring admissions on Ye’s end. Or should we say excuses?

Related: Justin Timberlake DWI Report Reveals More Details — Does This Sound Drunk To YOU??

In it, he was talking about THAT infamous antisemitic post the father of four put out on X (Twitter) the same year. You remember, right?! The one where he said he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”?? Yeah, that one. While addressing the controversy, he admitted:

“I definitely was drinking when I put up the ‘death con’ tweet. You want to know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].”

Uhhhh, is he really trying to use that as an excuse?? Because we’re pretty sure when other people drink they stumble around and slur their words — not praise the atrocities of Adolf Hitler.

The Candace podcast host then asked him why he didn’t fess up to that earlier, and the Hurricane rapper said probably the worst thing he could have… That he didn’t want to “discredit” the “fact of what [he] was saying or what [he] was about to do.”

So he’s NOT even trying to use alcohol as an excuse to apologize?? He actually just doubled down on his twisted ideals! JFC, we can’t believe this guy. Well, maybe we can because he has a proven track record. But at the same time it’s SO hard to even comprehend that someone would say such hateful things!

You can watch the full interview (at the risk of a headache) below:

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

[Images via Candace Owens/YouTube]