One Of The Menendez Brothers Is Allegedly Cheating On His Wife With A 21-Year-Old! WTF!!!

Convicted murderer Lyle Menendez has a lot of time behind bars as he spends his life (well, so far, at least) in prison. But he’s apparently not spending that time positively — like, by talking to his actual wife!!

No, instead the 56-year-old is reportedly having a full-blown affair with a 21-year-old English college student, according to a brand-new claim. And as if the cheating on his wife via online love isn’t bad enough, here’s the creepiest part: this college gal purportedly involved was born in 2003 one month AFTER Lyle married his wife! WTF!

According to a bombshell new claim from DailyMail.com, Lyle is having a heated affair with university student Milly Bucksey. The relationship has gotten so hot via long-distance love that the prisoner is said to be keen on divorcing his wife and getting with the British-born blonde full-time! Seriously?!

An insider told the outlet that Milly apparently feels the same way about him:

“Lyle adores Milly. And she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he’s married.”

Per that outlet, this romance first began to blow up at the very start of 2024. That was when Lyle spotted Milly being active on a Facebook group that is run in his name… and managed by his 55-year-old wife Rebecca Sneed.

OMG!! The call is coming from inside the house!! Also, can we just note that men are such trash?! This man is stuck behind bars for life and STILL allegedly found a way to stray from the wife who has been by his side for two-plus decades! Also, again, just to drive the point home and make it crystal clear: Lyle married his wife THE MONTH BEFORE THIS GIRL WAS BORN!!

Per that DM source, Lyle supposedly first virtually approached Milly using an online alias. They got to talking, and after a while, he confessed his true identity. In the months since, Lyle has been busted by prison guards at the facility where he is being held — the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego — for hanging onto a contraband cell phone. The insider claims he was using that phone to contact Milly. Yikes!!

The outlet claims Lyle has since been able to sneak in a second cell phone in order to keep communicating with the student. And that’s not all! She even made a 5,300-mile trek from her home in the Altrincham area of Greater Manchester out to San Diego to visit Lyle in person! Photographs later obtained by DM from jail show the duo together inside the prison walls. In one snap, from back in September, they’ve got their arms wrapped around each other. In another pic, the pair is posing with a large dog. And in a third pic, Milly can be seen sitting on Lyle’s knee!

FWIW, DM contacted Milly’s fam at her home in the Greater Manchester area, but her father — 78-year-old Peter Bucksey — reportedly closed the door in their faces when they showed up. Uh-oh!

This isn’t the first time Lyle has been involved in any kind of prison fling, either. Decades ago, he got married to Chicago native Anna Eriksson, but that came to an end in 2001 when she caught him shipping out love letters to another woman from behind bars. He then married Sneed a few years after that. And now, well, here we are!

We’re left to wonder: did Lyle see the possibility of getting bounced from prison a bit early and feel like he needed to start making moves to prepare for a potential new life on the outside?! Because that possibility of freedom might have just been dashed. So, who knows what he (and Milly, and Rebecca) is going to do next!

Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

