Machine Gun Kelly Details Megan Fox’s Meaningful Engagement Ring: 'Two Halves Of The Same Soul'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are finally engaged! Just like much of their relationship, the duo has had no problem breaking from tradition and creating a few of their own (like drinking blood to seal the deal).

While the blood pact might have surprised most fans, there’s another very unique element to their proposal — the massive ring! Opening up about the special bling on Instagram Wednesday, the musician, born Colson Baker, admitted that he designed the piece with Stephen Webster with a very clear vision in his mind, saying:

“i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 “

Well isn’t that poetic!!

According to gemologist Olivia Landeau who spoke with Us Weekly, this style of ring has grown in popularity recently, she explained:

“Toi et Moi (two stone) rings have been a huge trend over the past two years.”

As to be expected, the 31-year-old likely dropped a pretty penny for the piece! Landeau continued:

“Her stones look to be around 2-2.5ct each in size.”

Olivia guessed that a similar ring would probably cost anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000. Meanwhile, expert Kathryn Money told Insider it probably ranges closer to $300,000 to $400,000 “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center and side stones.” Holy s**t!

Take a close-up look at the rock (below)!

In her own post announcing the engagement, Brian Austin Green‘s ex-wife noted that they’ve gone through “hell together” while navigating work and “sacrifices the relationship would require.” But, in the end, love prevailed and she happily said yes!

Such a sweet moment!

We have a feeling Megan’s loving the personal meaning behind the ring’s design too. Since the couple began dating, she’s been open about how she immediately felt connected to MGK after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. In a July 2020 episode of Give Them Lala, she admitted:

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Seems like they’ve both really been inspired by the twin flame and soulmate concept! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think of the ring (below)!

