Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Really Drink Each Other’s Blood To Seal Their Engagement?! Twitter Reacts!

People on social media have some thoughts about how Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sealed their engagement!

As you may have heard by now, the twin flames revealed on Wednesday that the 31-year-old musician popped the question and that she obviously said yes – only after engaging in an interesting yet not surprising moment involving blood. Yes, we are talking about the fact that the couple potentially promised to spend the rest of their lives together by drinking each other’s blood – at least that’s what Megan claims happened. ICYMI, she wrote in her engagement announcement:

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Megan then casually dropped:

“…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Loves How She Gets To Be ‘Herself’ With Pete Davidson!

Umm…

How sweet???

While we are unsure if the 35-year-old is actually joking or not, we honestly wouldn’t be shocked if they took a tiny sip. This is the same couple who put a drop of Megan’s blood in a necklace for MGK to wear! And while plenty of people who offered their congrats, some just could not get over the fact that they potentially included blood in their proposal when reacting to the happy news! Ch-ch-check out what social media users had to say on Twitter (below):

“so Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly + proceeded to drink each other’s blood. who said that romance is dead?” “Did Megan Fox just say her and MGK just drank each other’s blood….” “Megan Fox really wrote ‘…and then we drank each other’s blood” at the end of her and Machine Gun Kelly’s MARRIAGE ANNOUNCEMENT” “i’d respectfully decline to drink my partner’s blood after proposing, but like it kinda makes sense with these two” “Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly drinking each others blood now? Wtf” “I love Megan fox and machine gun Kelly but please stop with the blood like i can’t express how highly disgusting and unsanitary that s**t is lol” “Congrats? I mean, I am so happy for them both but drinking each other’s blood? Still, congratulations to the smokin’ hot couple.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Would you be surprised if Megan and MGK sealed the deal with blood? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]