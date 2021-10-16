Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Have Finalized Their Divorce!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are legally single again by settling their divorce almost a year after filing!

According to E! News, the exes filed their divorce judgment on Friday and have finalized everything. In court documents obtained by TMZ, the pair have agreed to joint and physical custody of their three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. There is also no prenup in place — meaning that anything earned during their decade-long marriage will be split equally. It is unclear if either will be paying child or spousal support. However, there reportedly was an agreed-upon settlement between the pair.

As you may recall, the former couple broke up after almost 10 years of marriage back in May 2020, with the Jennifer’s Body actress officially filing for divorce six months later due to irreconcilable differences. On his With Brian Austin Green podcast, he previously addressed the end of their relationship, sharing that nothing dramatic had happened, and they would remain close for their kiddos:

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me, and I’ve always been honest with her… And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other, and we’re a united front with the kids.”

Since then, both stars have moved on to other relationships. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star made his romance with Sharna Burgess official in January and recently took their love to the ballroom floor on Dancing With the Stars. Meanwhile, Megan has been dating soulmate and twin flame Machine Gun Kelly since meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. And let’s just say, it has been an inneresting, PDA-filled ride ever since! A source previously told E! News that the twosome “plan to be together forever” before adding:

“She wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead.”

However, it seemed like Green was holding things up for a while:

“Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”

It seems like everything eventually worked out between the two after all their drama, and now they can officially move forward with their lives!

