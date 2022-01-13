Here's How Kravis Reacted To Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Emotional Engagement!

We would expect nothing less from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

The A-list couple affectionately known as Kravis showed out online for pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after the latter duo’s engagement announcement on Wednesday! And just like Kourt’s little sis Kim Kardashian, Kravis went full force in the comments of the announcement Instagram post to back their pals during this wonderful time!

Always a woman of few words, Kourtney proved that again on Wednesday evening by using zero of ’em to show her love for the Transformers star and the rocker! In fact, it was only emojis for the Poosh founder, who shared this down in the comments of Fox’s video post announcing the proposal:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Lovely!

Travis threw out similar vibes, but in vintage rocker parlance decided to make it an adult-themed message:

“F**K YESSSSS”

Travis also shared a black heart emoji, too! Just like the ones Kim posted in her congratulatory message!

Honestly, the black hearts feel so perfect for Megan and MGK’s twin flame love!

It’s no surprise that Kravis reacted so quickly to the big reveal. After all, the couples have stepped out together for memorable moments in the recent past, and there’s clearly a mutual love and respect between all four of ’em. Megan and Kourtney also famously stripped down together for a SKIMS shoot back in September. So we know the friendship is for real!

How are U reacting to Megan and MGK’s engagement news, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]