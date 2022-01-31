Machine Gun Kelly Did Travis Barker Dirty With This Move!!

Over the summer, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker were thrilled to show off their matching “born with horns” tattoos, which they both had inked across their arms. It’s also how they announced their upcoming collaboration, an album of the same name. But now it’s just a painful reminder never to get something permanently etched into your skin until it’s a done deal!!

On Monday, Megan Fox’s beau took to social media with a hilarious reveal that he had to break to Travis in real-time. MGK started off the video asking:

“Okay, we’re friends no matter what, right?”

After getting reassurance that nothing could tear the besties apart, he shared:

“Remember when we got the album name – the new album name – tattooed on our arms? I’m changing the album name.”

LOLz!!

Related: Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down To Their Underwear To Talk Penis Size!

After having a good laugh, Travis asked what the new name would be. And unfortunately, it’s going to be very hard to turn their “born with horns” tattoo into the title: Mainstream Sellout!

In the caption of the post, Kelly simply wrote:

“My bad”

Barker chimed in with a laughing emoji, so we guess there are no hard feelings! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Would U be this calm about this kind of switch?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon & Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]