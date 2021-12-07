Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down To Their Underwear To Talk Penis Size!

Move over, Kim Kardashian. Your boyfriend’s entering the underwear game!

Not to be outdone by Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy SKIMS shoot, Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly decided to try their hand at stripping down and tantalizing fans. On Monday, the BFFs participated in a livestream for Calvin Klein where they flexed some risqué poses of their own.

Before the pants even came off, the Saturday Night Live star promised:

“I hope everyone’s horny. We really brought the horniness. I mean, we bring the horniness…If you look up Machine Gun Kelly in the Urban Dictionary, it says, ‘Horniness.'”

His musician pal took the opportunity to remind everyone of Pete’s “BDE,” which the comedian acknowledged:

“That’s insanely embarrassing. But it’s true.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson have officially become self aware ???????? pic.twitter.com/uKQWcWjxQL — Kate???? (@ticketstocolson) December 7, 2021

When the boys had stripped down to their CK undies, the King of Staten Island returned the compliment to his pal’s peen:

“Nice stuff, by the way. I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dog.”

MGK joked:

“I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind.”

During the eyebrow-raising livestream, the tattooed dudes “inspired” the brand by striking some poses, including a moment where the pop punk rocker seductively showered his friend in popcorn.

Not what we imagined when we pictured these two bros hanging out, but we’re not complaining!

Pete also dished this humorous bit about his junk:

“Always gotta fluff it up or get a sweet in-between-er, you can’t just go cold. I’m a grower for sure. I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder.”

Wow. We’ve seen and heard more than we ever expected to. Megan and Kim, thanks for sharing your men with the rest of us!

