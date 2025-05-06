Madonna Is Smokin' On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet! Literally!

Madonna sure knows how to light our fire!

The pop superstar and living legend popped up at the Met Gala on Monday night with a cigar in hand and a brilliantly tailored off-white suit to wow the crowd.

As you can see (below), the look definitely stopped the show when Madge stepped up to stand out… and seriously, puffing on the cigar is a VIBE in and of itself!

MADONNA!!! The woman that you are ????@Madonna has arrived to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XryrHp2Z0A — Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) May 6, 2025

Madonna poses with a cigar at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TcrMn47yYB — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2025

Madonna expresses herself by suiting up (with a cigar in hand!) for the #MetGala! More pics here ????: https://t.co/l2SAfKGE9D#MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/RGXpeENY6M — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 6, 2025

How ’bout it, Perezcious readers?!

Are U loving what you’re seeing from the Material Girl, or what?!

Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!