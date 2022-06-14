Boujee Magazine Publisher Jason Binn Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of 16-Year-Old Relative

The publisher behind DuJour magazine, 54-year-old Jason Binn, has been arrested in New York after allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl.

Arraigned on Monday, the CEO and founder of the “luxury lifestyle media company” now faces misdemeanor charges of forcible touching of intimate parts, endangering the welfare of a child, and sexual abuse in the third degree. Binn, who has regularly rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s A-list over the years, is accused of touching the young victim without her consent “for the purpose of [self-gratification]” by placing his hand over her clothing and squeezed her buttocks.” This is all according to court documents.

The Post added more details, reporting the 16-year-old is a relative of Binn’s, having had dinner around 8 p.m. with the now-embattled exec at New York City hotspot Cipriani back on Valentine’s Day. It’s said the young girl filed her complaint with police in April.

Allegations aside, a rep spoke to DailyMail.com on Binn’s behalf, saying the publisher “maintains that he is innocent and will continue to fight these charges.”

With a following of socialites from coast to coast, the New York native (pictured above alongside Blake Lively) previously founded Niche Media, which ran a slew of similar boujee lifestyle mags like Ocean Drive, Gotham, and Los Angeles Confidential. There was even a time when you’d find a naked Kourtney Kardashian on a DuJour cover!

For now, it seems like readers will only remember Binn, a father of three, for his gross allegations… at least until more info comes out. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share them all in the comments (below).

[Image via Jason Binn/Instagram]