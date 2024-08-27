DWTS Feud? Bristol Palin Claims Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy ‘Hated’ Her ‘So Much’ While On The Show -- And He Responds!

There was a lot of tension on set between Bristol Palin and one of the pros when she was on Dancing With the Stars, and we aren’t talking about sexual tension here!

In 2010, Sarah Palin’s daughter appeared on Season 11 of the dance competition series and paired with professional dancer Mark Ballas. Despite low scores from the judges each week, the pair went very far in the show! A lot further than anyone expected! In fact, they placed third during the finale! Of course, her dodging elimination for weeks and ending up in the top three shocked and infuriated viewers! Even her fellow competitors — and the pros — were irritated by the outcome! And one person in particular wasn’t afraid to make sure Bristol knew their feelings about it, according to the 33-year-old reality star! (FYI, she later returned to the show for the all-stars season, where she and Mark were eliminated in week four.)

During an appearance on former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke’s Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast Monday, Bristol claimed Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn’t like her at all! Whoa! When the 40-year-old dancer asked who “rolled their eyes” at her and Mark every time she survived elimination, she replied:

“Oh, who? Maks? He hated me so much. I don’t know why [he didn’t like me]. Probably just because we kept going through. I mean, he was real nice in the beginning, but it was one of those things where as we kept going through. I definitely felt the tension from him. I forgot about that. Yeah, because the further we went along in it, the more it was like, ‘Oh gosh, okay.’”

Maks and his partner Brandy were the frontrunners of the season and then kicked off right before the finale. So yeah, we can see why he was probably very frustrated that Bristol and Mark made it through each week!

But as for whether he “hated” her? A rep for the dancer told People that’s simply not true. They said:

“Maks doesn’t hate anybody and he’s never hated Bristol. His bad boy reputation was overblown by the media at the time. He was really good at dancing and he was really competitive, which are two important qualities you need to be on Dancing with the Stars. Maks was disappointed because he and Brandy were on their way to win that year. He and everyone else in America were taken by surprise.”

Hmm. Well, Bristol obviously did not get the vibe that he “never hated” her! To this day, she thinks he had bad blood with her! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

