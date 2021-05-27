Bristol Palin Shows Off Scar From The Tummy Tuck Procedure She Had 'Years Ago'

Bristol Palin kept things real by flaunting her scars.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old momma took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her sculpted stomach. However, it wasn’t her fit physique she wanted to share with her fans but instead the marks from a tummy tuck she got back in 2018. She wrote in the captions of the clip:

“Let’s get reeeeel [sic] for a sec. I post what I want y’all to see. From decent angles, and not from insecurities and scars (visible or not.)”

Related: Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Feels ‘So Much Better’ After Losing 38 Lbs!

The former Teen Mom OG star then pulled down her shorts slightly to reveal the blemish circling her hips, writing:

“Here’s something I don’t share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum concluded the footage by reminding followers not to compare themselves to other people on social media, saying:

“Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to. Comparison can be the thief of all joy’ — don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy.”

Shout it out to the folks in the back! Ch-ch-check out the inspiring video for yourself (below):

Related: Travis Barker Gets Deeply Sad & Personal Tattoo Referencing Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Soon after, Bristol’s candid post got a ton of love and support from all over — including her mom and politician Sarah Palin, who commented:

“Haha I love you!!!”

Another person sang her praise, expressing:

“I wish more women would be honest about what they have gone through to ‘have the look!’ So many are grinding and don’t understand what they continue to compare themselves to was a different kind of work! Thanks for keeping it real!”

A third social media user also wrote:

“I love this vulnerability, and didn’t know this about you! Thanks for being real! I’ve always loved to see you thrive in life.”

Later on, the TV personality went into more detail about the procedure in an Instagram Story Q&A session. She shared how the “incredible” Dr. Rose out of Corpus Christi, Texas completed the surgery:

“It was done in early 2018. I don’t regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) thee [sic] worst pain of my entire life.”

Oof, we can only imagine!

The author certainly isn’t afraid to open up about the challenging moments of her life. As you may know, that same year she finalized her divorce from Dakota Meyer — with whom she shares kids Sailor and Atlee (in addition to being a mom to son Tripp from another relationship). In the same IG chat, the real estate agent got vulnerable about the ups and downs of single mom life, sharing:

“Best is the time I get to spend with them (I feel it makes our bond even more special.) Hardest is juggling to get everything done, and disciplining solo can also be a challenge for me.”

Nothing but honesty from Bristol! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know your thoughts about Palin’s honest post in the comments (below).

[Image via Bristol Palin/Instagram]