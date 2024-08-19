Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni REFUSED To Be On Set Together -- And They're Not The Only Ones!

It’s been clear from the premiere onward that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have beef. But how bad did it get on the set of It Ends With Us??

We’ve heard extremes on both ends. A couple sources have said Justin body-shamed Blake with a comment about her weight! Even if he was trying to be tactful as we’ve heard, it was still horribly insulting to a woman who just gave birth to her fourth child. Others have said he was downright dictatorial and almost method acting as his abusive character. Yeesh.

On the other hand, production insiders have accused Blake and hubby Ryan Reynolds of hijacking the film from the less-well-known Justin so they could create a business opportunity for her.

We may never know the full extent either (or both) of these are true. But we have heard one juicy new tidbit. On her latest podcast DeuxMoi revealed she’s been getting tips about the movie set problems for months! Most of what she had in her back emails has already come out… Her sources mostly agreed Justin was tough to work with, with one saying he had a “huge ego” and wasn’t who he portrayed himself to be in public. Others corroborated the story about Blake and Ryan hiring their own editor out of pocket to make her cut of the movie — and though Justin’s tested better, Blake used her star power and friendship with author Colleen Hoover to get her way, telling Sony she wouldn’t promote the movie if they didn’t use her version. One even said she told them she’d get Taylor Swift to block them from using her song! DAMN!

But that’s all stuff we’ve pretty much heard before — not this one thing. An anonymous source from the set told Deux:

“Justin was a major d**k to everyone on set, and to top it off didn’t want any feedback from Blake when she had really great input. It got so contentious that they had to rehearse scenes apart with stand-ins and only actually saw each other for the actual scene shooting.”

Whoa! So when we’re hearing about factions developing on set, this wasn’t a secret thing. If these two wouldn’t even be on set together except for the filming when they absolutely had to, everyone would have known about it! Hell, she’s a producer on the movie, and he’s the director! This is worse than some of the other on-set conflicts we’ve followed lately then… and just might join the club of legendary star wars we’ve heard about over the years.

Here are a few other co-stars who refused to be on set together…

Jerome Flynn & Lena Headey

According to a tea-spilling Game Of Thrones crew member, Queen Cersei and Ser Bronn of the Blackwater are never in scenes together because the stars won’t even be in the same room!

Believe it or not, the two characters have never exchanged a word on the show, and have only ever been in the same shot once in a scene — without even looking at one another.

Fans will remember in the Season 7 finale Bronn leaves to “have a drink while the fancy folks talk.” And in Season 8, Episode 1 Cersei hires Bronn — but she sends her right hand man Qyburn to speak to him.

Rumor has it the actors, who briefly date IRL in 2002, had such a contentious breakup they now have to be kept apart at all costs.

We don’t know what they did to one another, but if they’re willing to make an entire TV production plan around them it must have been BAD.

The Rock and Vin Diesel

From their first meeting in Fast Five, Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs were on opposite sides of the law — but it turned out that animosity extended beyond the screen.

During the filming of the eighth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, The Rock posted on social media about dealing with a “candy ass” on set. And it quickly became clear which costar he was talking about. Vin Diesel may have copped to the feud — but never to the initial reason. The closest we got was Johnson going on the record to Rolling Stone:

“Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

The result of all of this seems to have been the delay of FF 9, with The Rock’s spinoff with Jason Statham, Hobbs And Show, being pushed into production next — much to the chagrin of Tyrese Gibson, who started his own beef over the need to get paid on another of these films.

We doubt if The Rock will even return to the franchise proper, especially now that Vin has announced his wrestling rival John Cena is joining the next installment.

He finished his statement to RS:

“Right now I’m concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be. But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have… Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

The shade!

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts

I Love Trouble is largely forgotten, but the feud at its center will live in Hollywood infamy.

The 1994 film, about two reporters facing down danger to uncover a major crime, was meant to evoke the screwball romantic comedies of the 1940s, with Roberts and Nolte playing hated rivals who end up teaming up and then falling in love. However the enmity between the two stars was all too real.

According to Julia, her costar was abrasive and threw tantrums on set — and she did everything she could to stay away. Eventually despite their onscreen romance, the two had to be filmed separately with stand-ins! Years afterward the Pretty Woman star was quoted as calling Nolte “completely disgusting” in a NY Times interview. Nolte responded by saying:

“It’s not nice to call someone ‘disgusting.’ But she’s not a nice person. Everyone knows that.”

DAMN.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

This one is shocking as the costars famously dated after this incident.

But director Nick Cassavetes spilled the tea from behind the scenes of The Notebook about how one day Ryan Gosling refused to shoot with future girlfriend Rachel McAdams. He told VH1:

“Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actor to read off camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'”

“I’m just not getting anything from this”?? And she still dated him after that?!

We mean, he is Ryan Gosling, but still…

Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes

For those of you who don’t even remember Blade: Trinity, let us take you back to a time before Marvel Studios had nailed the comic book movie formula…

In 1998, Wesley Snipes slayed as Marvel Comics’ resident vampire hunter in the action-packed Blade. But by 2004, he had gotten a bit… difficult, from what we’ve heard. He reportedly stayed in character and would only communicate to the director via notes signed “Blade.” In one scene he infamously refused to open his eyes, and his eyes had to be added in later with CG! Really!

Enter Ryan Reynolds…

Long before he was playing Deadpool, he was always basically Deadpool. He was an action hero in the making who couldn’t help himself from improvising and cracking wise on set, ad-libbing in his own jokes. Ryan may get paid the big bucks to do just that these days, but it was something Snipes supposedly couldn’t take. Word is, he would only come to set for his closeups for scenes with Ryan, leaving him to film everything else by himself or with a stand-in.

But 20 years later Ryan extended an olive branch to his former co-star, asking him to reprise the role of Blade for a surprisingly big role in Deadpool & Wolverine! So we guess they’re all good now!

Channing Tatum and Emma Watson

Both stars made appearances in Seth Rogen‘s star-studded apocalypse comedy This Is The End — but their cameos originally overlapped! Towards the end of the film, Channing Tatum appears in a gimp mask as the sex toy of Danny McBride.

Apparently Emma Watson was supposed to be in that scene, too. But word is she looked around at what was happening, and it was just too much. Of course, most of the wild debauchery was in the script — but according to an extra, Channing breakdancing in his leather sex mask made her walk off set and call her agent. Costar James Franco pretty much confirmed the story later, though he graciously never mentioned Emma by name, telling the story to Interview magazine:

“This actress — I won’t say who, but she had a smaller role in the film — walked off the movie in the middle of a scene. What was going on around her was, I guess, too extreme for her… And she said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to leave.'”

We understand saying no to that kind of a scene when you’ve got a squeaky clean Hermione image you want to protect — but why agree to a script with a giant devil penis and an impaled Michael Cera (separate scenes, LOLz!) in the first place??

Helen Hunt And Bill Paxton

This one you’d never be able to tell by the movie — because it technically wasn’t in the movie!

Long before its sequel, Twister was one of the first modern disaster movies and still one of the biggest hits. And at the center of the 1996 flick was a His Girl Friday-style love story about two divorced meteorologists played wonderfully by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

But things on set didn’t have quite so happy an ending…

Rumors flew at the time the stars didn’t get along behind the scenes — which couldn’t have been helped by the fact Hunt hated shooting the movie altogether.

Years later she described the “nightmare” to Huffington Post, saying:

“They didn’t paint in the hail with the computer. They made a hail machine and dropped giant balls of ice on us. I mean, it was crazy… They had firehoses pointed at us, and you couldn’t hear anything, which is not the safest way to make a movie, so I was really happy to make it through in one piece.”

We’re not sure how Bill Paxton made it worse, but the two apparently did NOT get along. But Helen Hunt has been an actress since she was a child, and she was a professional and did her job… until they decided to make a ride.

The Twister… Ride It Out ride was a mainstay at Universal Studios in Orlando for 17 years. If you rode, you probably remember the filmed bits before the ride began, in which Helen and Bill warned you about the power of wind — only they didn’t do it together.

Yep, the stars acknowledge one another on different TV screens, and this wasn’t done to make use of the space.

No, the stars reportedly wouldn’t even film the brief scripted interaction together and had to be shot separately.

[Image via Sony Pictures/YouTube.]