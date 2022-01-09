Man Arrested At Doja Cat Concert After Making False Bomb Threat To Cut The Line

This was so not okay…

A man was arrested after attempting to get ahead of the line at a Doja Cat concert in Indianapolis on Saturday night by making a bomb threat. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the scary incident took place at around 5 p.m. in the security line for AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live! at the Monument Circle, where fans gathered for a free outdoor concert to celebrate the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championships on Monday.

While waiting in the queue, witnesses told authorities that the guy suddenly claimed to have a bomb. Per the Indianapolis Star, cops were soon called to the scene, and the crowd was cleared for about 20 minutes. Thankfully, no explosives were found when police investigated his backpack. Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the outlet in a statement:

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack. Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Related: Model Details Terrifying ‘Experience’ When A Stalker Tracked Her Location Using Apple AirTag

The IMPD also confirmed that the bomb threat was a false alarm, adding that the fan had been arrested for “unrelated outstanding warrants”:

“IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those. Police believe there is no active threat and the investigation is ongoing.”

The concert was able to continue as planned. However, it is safe to say that many concertgoers possibly felt a little uneasy for the rest of the night. Many even detailed the terrifying moment on social media, with one Twitter user saying:

“Just waited 4 hours to see doja cat for their [sic] to be a literal bomb threat(???) scariest moment of my actual life the ground was covered in ice we were all running and slipping around literally so scary.”

Another person then wrote that they were (understandably) freaked out by the situation:

“We were considering leaving before the bomb threat happened. Saw the front of the line push everyone back and dipped out of there. Not going back.”

We’re glad that everything turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone is safe right now. It is insane for someone to make such a threat – especially so soon after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival last year, which has already made some people nervous about concert safety.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]