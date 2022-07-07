Mystery In Houston As Handcuffed Body Found Covered By Blanket Inside Pickup Truck

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A truck that was parked for days in southeast Houston, Texas held gruesome contents: a handcuffed dead man who was covered by a blanket.

The unsettling discovery was made on July 4 at 10:48 a.m. when police spotted the pickup truck on the side of the road, parked in the 3800 block of Alice Street. As they approached the vehicle, officers noticed a strong smell coming from inside it.

That smell intensified when they opened the door and reportedly found the man slumped in the driver’s side of the vehicle, cloaked by a comforter. Investigators said the victim suffered from multiple stab wounds to the neck, adding that the body appeared to have been there for four to five days. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: Top Chef Star Justin Sutherland ‘Severely Injured’ Following Freak Boating Accident

Locals told ABC13 the truck was parked there for days. One shared:

“I came back in the house from sweeping the porch off and it was still sitting there. I said, ‘Oh well, maybe it broke down or something.'”

Police have described the victim as a Hispanic man about five feet, six inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. Official identification of the man and his cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

[Image via Houston PD/YouTube]