Maren Morris & Her INFANT Son Received Death Threats For Blasting Morgan Wallen's Use Of Racial Slur! WTF!

Maren Morris has a terrifying story about how women in the spotlight are treated for doing the right thing — and it involves her toddler son!

Morgan Wallen has had several very public controversies. But it turns out Maren may have faced more dire consequences for speaking out than he ever did for his use of the language of hate. In 2021, Morgan was caught on camera using a horrifying racial slur which stirred up a TON of backlash online. While heading home with some friends, he said:

“Take care of this p***y ass n*****.”

Yeah, disgusting stuff… and caught on video. Obviously many were hurt by the country star’s casual use of a word with such a history — as it made it apparent it must be a regular thing for him. Morgan did eventually apologize. But right away Maren spoke out, pushing back on the narrative that this was an isolated incident and unusual for him AND for the modern South, etc. She took to X (Twitter) at the time, writing:

“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

It actually IS representative of our town because this isn't his first "scuffle" and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn't his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

And guess what? Her comment made some netizens madder than anyone got at Morgan! SO mad they sent her and her son Hayes a death threat!

While appearing on an episode of Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast over the weekend, The Bones singer revealed:

“I mean, the death threat portion for me as a young mother was, yeah, obviously, like, scary. And it wasn’t death threats against me. It was against my son, too. So it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. Now we’re involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.”

WTF. For calling out Morgan’s disgusting behavior?! JFC!

How terrifying… Especially since she was a relatively new mom at the time — she and ex-husband Ryan had just welcomed their son the year before!

Pondering why people got so furious, she added:

“I think it’s because they’re not only, like, defending the person that said this, but they are taking it personally as if I’m criticizing them which I think says, you know, a lot more about their interpretation of criticism and what that content was than me as a person.”

We mean, obviously it is a criticism of those folks… if they also casually use the N-word. And maybe that’s the point, right? She wasn’t just saying Morgan Wallen shouldn’t have said that, she was making clear this is a real, ongoing problem and not some isolated incident to be forgotten in a week.

And she stands by her statement, too! She added:

“I don’t regret it, I don’t apologize. I feel the exact same way as I did that day. Don’t be racist. Don’t be transphobic. Don’t be homophobic.”

These shouldn’t be controversial takes! But that’s the US in the Trump years, isn’t it…

Listen to her full interview (below):

