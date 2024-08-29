Paris Hilton Claps Back At Fans' Concerns After Toddler Phoenix Explores Catamaran WITHOUT A Life Jacket!

Paris Hilton is yet AGAIN getting called out for a parenting fail!

On Wednesday, the socialite shared a TikTok video of her 19-month-old son Phoenix enjoying a sunny day on a catamaran. The only problem?! The toddler was walking around on the boat without a life jacket! Yikes!!

In the clips, he could be seen wearing an adorable burgundy outfit and smiling as he wandered around the mesh floor overlooking the water below. And he was fast as he checked out all the areas on the big vessel, even toppling over at one point!

But without the life jacket, it was nerve-wracking just to watch. We can’t imagine being on the boat with the quick and curious tot like that! Look (below):

@parishilton Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! ????✨ I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom ????✨ ♬ original sound – jacquelinethoma

Naturally, the video freaked a ton of #MomTok users out, and they let Paris know what a risk she was taking in the comments!! Some of them reacted like this:

“Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re call accidents. With love.” “My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!” “Please from one mom to another.. life jacket!” “life jackets can never be to safe ” “Walking on the net over the open water terrified me. ” “He is so cute. it makes me nervous. he needs a life jacket on. I worry so much for him” “When I’m out on a boat I always put swim rings on my toddler arms just in case bad luck pass by “

They were all pretty nice about sharing the advice, but still, it was clear that they think the model f**ked up!

Interestingly, just hours after posting, she returned early on Thursday morning to calm her fans’ nerves, sharing:

“Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew. It’s a big boat & my husband [Carter Reum] and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world! “

At least she was being vigilant! But just because it is a “big boat” doesn’t mean an accident couldn’t happen! Not to mention, she was also busy filming him, which could interfere with her reaction time should something scary occur. Why not just put on a life jacket for extra safety? No harm in that, right?? Better to be safe than sorry!

Unfortunately, this wasn’t a one-time thing, either! The hotel heiress has been vacationing on a yacht for weeks and has often posted clips of her kids without a life vest on the boat! In fact, Phoenix was sitting on the very edge of the boat at one point with no protection. Jeez! Guess she’s not going to change her ways until (God forbid) something terrible happens…

As Perezcious readers know, this is far from the first time that The Simple Life star has been called out for how she parents her son and daughter London. Back in May, the DJ was BLASTED for incorrectly and dangerously setting up her children’s car seats. Despite some hate, she thanked her followers for filling her in on the correct way to strap the babies in and asked for kindness as she navigates this new phase of her life.

You’d think by now Paris would just stop posting about so much of her family life online knowing that it’s going to amount to criticism when she gets it wrong. But we guess that she’d rather show off than hide from the negativity! And luckily, the little kids have stayed safe so far…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Phoenix should have been wearing a life jacket? Sound OFF (below)!

