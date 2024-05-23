Nashville City Council Straight Up Denies Morgan Wallen's Restaurant/Bar Neon Sign Due To His Messy Behavior!

Morgan Wallen’s Nashville bar and grill ain’t getting any extra promo — not after his recent behavior!

Over the past few years, all eyes have turned to the country hitmaker in the wake of some pretty deplorable behavior. If you haven’t heard about any of his controversies, the Wasted on You singer was suspended indefinitely from his label after footage surfaced of him using a racial slur in 2021. Then just last month, he was arrested and slapped with three counts of FELONY reckless endangerment, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing a chair off a sixth story balcony of a Nashville bar. It apparently landed just FEET away from a group of police officers on the street below, which could have been SO bad. Luckily, no one was injured.

Related: Cassie Speaks Out After Release Of Horrific Diddy Domestic Violence Video

But suffice it to say, he’s still in the process of that whole legal situation… All while promoting and rolling out the opening of his new Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen. But it sounds like Tennessee council members aren’t too enthused about it.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that local council members voted 30-3 against allowing a big ol’ lit up sign to be constructed outside of the restaurant on a public sidewalk amid all of Morgan’s classless behavior. Councilmember Delishia Porterfield said during the meeting:

“I don’t want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who is throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs.”

Yeah, seriously!

Council member Jacob Kupin, who presented the proposal, said even he struggled with what to do amid the country crooner’s behavior, but ultimately noted that TC Restaurant Group, the restaurant’s third-party organizing manager, has been “really, a good partner.” In a statement to the AP, Jacob added:

“The fact that someone’s name is going up on a bar doesn’t mean that we condone all the behavior, but again I appreciate the efforts to make amends, the positive response, and again, the operator themselves I don’t think should be penalized for what happened.”

Well, it looks like they are!

Thoughts??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]