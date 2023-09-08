Maren Morris Throws Shade At Jason Aldean & His Dumb Song While Teasing New Music!

Get ready, Jason Aldean. Cuz Maren Morris is coming for you!

It is no secret the 33-year-old country music star has had beef with the Aldean family ever since she went off on his wife for making a transphobic comment. Last year, Brittany Aldean made a video on Instagram thanking her “parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” Maren caught wind of the remark and fired back, saying:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Words were exchanged between Maren, Brittany, and Jason for a while before the feud drama quieted down.

Then Jason released that controversial and problematic music video for the song Try That In a Small Town, which has been slammed for inciting violence, having anti-Black Lives Matter messages, and more. Ever since then, some Maren fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats to see what she had to say about it. Well, she finally delivered!

The Nervous artist took to Instagram on Thursday to throw some shade at Jason while teasing her own new music. In the post, she included a picture of herself looking off to the side. But when you scroll over to the next slide, there is a short video of a camera zooming in on a small sign that reads “Welcome to our perfect SMALL TOWN from sundown to sunset.” She also captioned the post:

“I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom.”

OMG! Haven’t heard that one before, but it’s a fabulous takedown! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Yes, Maren!

Now, there’s no denying this teaser is a direct reference to Jason’s track. Many fans were quick to pick up on the not-so-subtle shade from Maren, writing:

“MAREN IN HER PETTY ERA I AM HERE FOR IT.” “’welcome to our perfect SMALL TOWN’ you did not.” “This small town is filled with shade. I love that for us” “Ohhh s***ttt. That second slide I’m ready!!!!”

Even fellow musician and The Highwomen group member Brandi Carlile sent her support to Maren, writing alongside a fire emoji:

“Oh it is ON.”

Indeed, it is! It seems we are getting a part 2 in the Aldean and Maren feud!

Hopefully, we can expect some shady lyrics directed at Jason, or at least his awful takes, in this new song! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you excited for new music from Maren? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN ]