Brittany Aldean Says Her Words Were ‘Twisted’ & ‘Taken Out Of Context’ Amid Transphobia Controversy

Is Brittany Aldean serious right now?

As we’ve been reporting, the 33-year-old social media personality has been in the middle of a controversy after posting a video on Instagram where she thanked her “parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” That transphobic comment instantly sparked outrage from many social media users and celebs, including country stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope. The Voice alum first tweeted out last week:

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Related: Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy Backs Brittany Amid Transphobia Controversy

Responding to her post, Maren fired back:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

After some back-and-forth about the scandal, Brittany has remained steadfast about what she’s said and even shared a quote by conservative pundit Robby Starbuck on her Instagram Stories about receiving “hate” for “beliefs.” It read:

“If you are silent about your beliefs because you’re worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you but rather what people think about you is. When you stand up for what’s right and what’s true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you’re fighting for.”

Now, the wife of Jason Aldean has returned to the ‘gram once again, and she has more to say on the matter. Brittany revealed on Wednesday that she turned the controversy over her transphobic remarks into a new line of “Don’t Tread On Our Kids” merch in the classic bright pink Barbie font – clearly a reference to Maren’s “Insurrection Barbie” clap back from the start of this feud. She then wrote in the caption of the announcement:

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week. Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it. Introducing our NEW Barbie-inspired line LIVE NOW.”

…seriously???? The same person who has continued to double down on her stance and make her hateful opinions crystal clear since this controversy began is saying her words were “twisted”? You can ch-ch-check out the post below:

Brittany then elaborated on the designs on her IG Stories, saying:

“They all say ‘Don’t Tread On Our Kids’ because that’s how we feel. Leave the kids alone.”

Well, if they’re not YOUR kids, then you really don’t get a say. Depression and suicide rates have sadly become commonplace among younger people these days, especially trans youth, so why not try some compassion of your own, eh?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Brittany Aldean/Instagram]