Matthew Perry Made The Most Chilling Promise About His Drug Use To His Ex Before Death

According to Matthew Perry‘s former assistant-slash-ex-girlfriend, he once made a chilling promise to her about drug use long before his death from a ketamine overdose late last year.

Kayti Edwards spoke to The Mirror in an interview published on Friday, and revealed something extremely shocking about Perry’s past comments. According to her, the Friends star swore long before his death that he would never use intravenous drugs. And not only that, but he was apparently terrified of needles to the point that he wanted to stay away at all costs.

Related: Perry’s Code Name Used By ‘Ketamine Queen’ Dealer Hits Too Close To Home For Fans

Of course, a federal investigation into the people allegedly responsible for selling, procuring, and administering ketamine to the late sitcom star found that he was injected with the drug possibly almost two dozen or more times in the last week of his life. But according to Kayti, that version of Perry is completely unknown to her, because he previously swore that he’d never use drugs intravenously. Of the feds’ injection findings, she told that outlet:

“This is the weird thing to me … Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever use needles or inject anything into his body. He didn’t even want to have tattoos.”

Edwards began dating the Whole Nine Yards star back in 2006, and then much later worked for him as an assistant in 2011, after which they remained friends for the rest of his life. But according to her, during their time together, she would “often see him very high and using lots of different drugs.” Naturally, that “scared” her because she was worried that overdoing it with those substances — and mixing substances in various dosages — could kill him.

But at the time, Perry assured her that wouldn’t happen. The television star, who was just 54 when he died last October, said this to Edwards about it when he was still alive:

“But he was like, ‘you only die when you use needles … and I would never, ever, ever do that.'”

Chilling…

Of course, cops now say that Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa administered an intravenous dose of ketamine to the Fools Rush In star hours before the actor passed out and drowned in the jacuzzi of his home. Perry had supposedly asked him a very heartbreaking and disturbing thing before that final dose was administered. And then, after leaving to run errands for a bit, Iwamasa came back and discovered Perry dead in the hot tub.

Such a sad situation all around. And still so damn heartbreaking…

[Image via ABC News/YouTube]