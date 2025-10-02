Mariah Carey Reveals Whether She Does ‘Know’ Jennifer Lopez More Than 2 Decades After Saying Iconic Phrase!

Mariah Carey still doesn’t know her!

The shade queen herself appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and addressed her viral interview discussing Jennifer Lopez more than two decades ago. If you have no clue what we’re talking about, in 2003, Mimi appeared on German talk show Taff, where she was asked about the Selena star. You know that phrase, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all”? Well, those are sorta the vibes she gave with her response. Because all she said was, “I don’t know her” with a smile across her face. Watch (below):

Well, how have things changed 22 years later? Spoiler alert: not much!

While chatting with Andy on Wednesday, he addressed how much “‘I don’t know her’ has become part of the lexicon” — and she doubled down! The 56-year-old responded:

“I mean, I was being honest when I said it, so I don’t know how it became so big. Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big most of the time.”

Then in typical Andy fashion, he dug:

“To clarify, you still do not know her, right?”

Mariah responded:

“How can I suddenly know [her], you know?”

Watch the clip (below):

