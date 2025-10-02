Was Keith Urban Becoming Jealous Of Nicole Kidman?!

After nearly two decades of red carpets, the fairytale is over for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

And now, thanks to an insider with new tea, we (might) finally know what cracked the glossy veneer of their seemingly perfect marriage. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t a cheating scandal — or at least it wasn’t only a potential cheating scandal. (Uhhh…) No, it was something even more relatable for some celebs…

After Nicole filed for divorce on September 30 in Nashville citing irreconcilable differences, many were left scratching their heads. But People just dropped the BTS scoop, and it’s giving big-time support imbalance energy. Apparently, Nicole’s career resurgence didn’t exactly sit well in Keith’s corner of the mansion.

Okay, let’s rewind. Nicole and Keith tied the knot in 2006, right? For years after, Kidman was all about mom life while raising daughters Sunday, now 17, and Faith, now 14. But as the girls got older, Nicole stepped back into the spotlight and hit the gas pedal on her career. The mag’s source explained:

“[Nicole] truly thrived working again. She’s been feeling amazing and very happy about having a career again.”

And her daughters? Not only are they cool with it, they’re cheering her on from the sidelines. The source added:

“Now when they are older, [Sunday and Faith] love seeing their mom work. They are very supportive of their mom.”

Awww!

But here’s where it gets messy. While Nicole’s out here juggling TV shows, films, and gearing up for Big Little Lies season 3 (!!!), Keith is still doing his thing on the country music circuit. The issue is that he wasn’t exactly playing backup when it came to Nicole’s big comeback. The source dropped the key quote:

“Keith was used to her being supportive of his career. He’s not been as supportive as she hoped.”

Oof…

Talk about a vibe killer. And something that sounds a lot like other things we’ve been hearing lately, FWIW. Sounds like ego and envy just got in the way of love here…

Anyways, Nicole just wrapped Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock and has FOUR more projects in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Keith’s High and Alive world tour rolls on through 2026 — but obviously, Nicole won’t be around for that.

So, there you have it: an unraveling due to one partner soaring while the other… sulked? Let it be a reminder, y’all: if you can’t clap for your partner’s success, maybe don’t marry an Oscar winner. Just saying!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]