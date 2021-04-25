Love Is Blind Star Mark Cuevas & Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Welcome Their First Child!

It appears congratulations are in order for Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey!

On Sunday, the Love Is Blind reality star took to Instagram to reveal that he and his fiancée have welcomed their baby boy into the world. He captioned the sweet photo of the trio:

“Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas. Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad.”

Ch-ch-check out the announcement (below):

AWW!

Later on, Cuevas also posted some snapshots of his little one to Instagram Stories, including a cute pic of Ace’s first bath.

The new dad then shared a close-up of the newborn’s face, writing:

“@aceanthonycuevas Been chillin for nine months, what’s poppin?”

Back in October, the couple announced his then-girlfriend was pregnant with their first child. The reveal, which featured some ultrasound photos, came three months after Mark and Aubrey made their relationship IG official. They went on to get engaged in November 2020.

As y’all may likely recall, the former athlete proposed to Jessica Batten but got ditched at the altar during season 1 of the hit Netflix reality show. Cuevas then moved on to co-star Lauren “LC” Chamblin, but the duo split in June 2020.

Congrats to the new parents!!

