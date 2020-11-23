Love Is Blind Star Mark Cuevas & GF Reveal The Sex Of Their First Baby!

Mark Cuevas is going to have his own little mini-me!

The Love Is Blind alum, who is expecting a baby with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey, revealed the sex of their coming addition with a gender reveal post on Instagram this weekend! As the 26-year-old said in his Saturday video posted to the social media platform, he and his baby bumpin’ baby momma wanted to surprise their closest friends and family by shooting off blue fireworks and confetti poppers.

Have you guessed yet that they’re having a boy?? LOLz!

Mark told the group:

“I love this stuff, guys. Aubrey’s very impatient… actually we both are. We already know the gender but we decided to do this for everyone and share it with the world.”

Take a look at the clip (below)!

And more from the happy couple!

As we previously reported, the Netflix star announced the bundle of joy’s due date is end of April before gushing about fatherhood to E! News. He told the outlet:

“I’m so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor.”

As you might recall, Mark and Aubrey started dating while he was still seeing former Love Is Blind contestant Lauren “LC” Chamblin. She found out the two were together in a Reddit reveal and ended the relationship.

Seems like the expecting couple have moved past all the drama, and are excited for their new baby boy’s arrival!

[Image via Mark Cuevas/Instagram]