Mark Wahlberg Says He's About To Walk Away From Hollywood To Do THIS

Mark Wahlberg may be entering a very different era.

The 50-year-old has been in the public eye for decades now, beginning as the hip-hop star “Marky Mark” before gradually becoming a movie star and eventually an acclaimed actor. Having experienced success as a musician, actor, producer, and entrepreneur (shout-out to Wahlburgers), there are few frontiers left for him to conquer. So is it time for him to throw in the towel?

Well, he has at least one more goal to accomplish, which is to bring more “meaningful” stories to Hollywood. While promoting his new movie Father Stu, the famously Catholic performer told Entertainment Tonight:

“I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this — real substance — can help people. I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So, hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content.”

Well, starting a “new chapter” of cultivating that kind of content doesn’t sound like he’s ready for retirement exactly. But when asked when he’d be ready to walk away from the spotlight, he admitted:

“Sooner rather than later, probably.”

What would prompt such a successful star to turn his back on the movie biz? Family, of course. Namely, his four children Ella (18), Michael (16), Brendan (13), and Grace (12), as well as wife Rhea Durham. If he decides to film another project, he said:

“It’s gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind, because it’s the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure.”

Regarding his spouse of 13 years, he shared:

“I always prayed for a good woman, and God didn’t bring my wife into my life until I was ready for it. Very fortunate, and very blessed.”

All that being said, the 50-year-old acknowledged that a good story can make him feel closer to family. After losing his mother Alma Wahlberg during the shooting of Father Stu, he reflected:

“Well, certainly Stu’s ability to handle adversity with such dignity and grace has helped me to just focus on the good things and celebrate all the wonderful times. My mom was so strong even in her most difficult and vulnerable times. She just wanted us to be OK, and if we’re lucky enough to live a long life, we’re gonna all deal with very difficult times and it’s how you deal with those things and embrace those things and more importantly recognizing, seeing the good in other people.”

The Boogie Nights star added:

“This movie’s really touching everybody who sees it because we’re all going through something. These are very difficult times and so to be able to share this with other people and remind people that things can get better … we’ve gotta lock arms and support each other.”

Wise words, Marky Mark! We’re sure whatever he attempts next – on or off screen – will be met with his usual success.

[Image via NBC/YouTube]