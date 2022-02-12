Mark Wahlberg Complains His Daughter Just Got 2 Tattoos – After Watching Him Spend YEARS Removing All Of His!

Mark Wahlberg isn’t too thrilled with his eldest daughter’s new ink!

During an appearance on The Ingraham Angle this week, the 50-year-old actor touched on how it took seven years for him to remove all of his tattoos — but he made sure to take his four children along to the sessions so they would hopefully learn from his mistakes. He is a father to 18-year-old daughter Ella Rae, 15-year-old son Michael, 13-year-old son Brendan, and 12-year-old daughter Margaret, all of whom he shares with former Victoria’s Secret model Rhea Durham. Wahlberg shared:

“I had a rosary around my neck, ‘With the God I trust’ across my stomach. I still thought, you know what, I’m not really supposed to mark my body. I was trying to really also get them removed, work and for personal and professional reasons. So, I took my children.”

However, it apparently did not work – at least with one of his kids s! The Ted star revealed Ella now has two tattoos as well as a belly button and nose piercing. While Wahlberg cautioned against the new artwork, he recognized that “you got to figure those things out for yourself.” The father added:

“I hope with technology, it would be [easier to remove for her], because it took me seven years [of painful laser treatments]…Very different from, you know, sitting there having a cold beer and some guy gives you a tattoo. Four beers later, you know, you got the tattoo.”

Hey, she may not want to get them removed! You never know, Mark!

Elsewhere in the interview, Wahlberg also chatted about his upcoming project Father Stu, which is about the late boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long, and admitted that it took him years to get someone to green light the project, saying:

“These [religious] movies are not easy to get made. It took actually six years to get made.”

He continued:

“It’s probably the most unpredictable movie ever. I mean, obviously, we told them that he was a fighter, he tried to become an actor, and then he went into the priesthood. But it is so unlike that. I mean, nothing better than showing somebody the movie that has no idea what they’re watching.”

One of the things people will get to see is Mark’s dramatic transformation on the big screen. As you may recall, the Emmy Award nominee previously shared that he gained a significant amount of weight in only six weeks in order to play the role. He did so by eating eight meals or 7,000 calories a day! Crazy!

Reactions to Mark bringing his children to his tattoo removal sessions as a lesson, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Mark Wahlberg/Instagram, Access/YouTube]